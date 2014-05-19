FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New UK bank standards body to be launched this year
May 19, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

New UK bank standards body to be launched this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - A new standards body for British bankers will be launched later this year with a chairman appointed by an independent panel led by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

Richard Lambert, a former director general of the Confederation of British Industry, who was tasked with setting the body up, said it would be a champion for better banking standards in the UK.

“Rebuilding confidence and trust in the banks is especially vital in the UK, because of the size of the banking system and the importance to the economy of London’s role as an international capital market,” Lambert said. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

