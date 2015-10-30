UPDATE 1-Bank of England says bank capital levels "not in the wrong ballpark"

(Adds more comments from Bank of England official)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - This year’s stress tests of Britain’s major banks will not become an excuse for regulators to ratchet up capital requirements without justification, a senior Bank of England official said on Friday.

The annual stress tests are designed to check banks have enough reserves to cope with future financial shocks so they will not need to be rescued using taxpayers money.

Alex Brazier, executive director for financial stability strategy and a member of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee risk watchdog, said the central bank was mindful of how setting capital requirements had real economic consequences.

“It is incumbent on us not simply to ratchet up, or down, the severity of the stress scenario over time,” Brazier told a conference on bank stress testing at the London School of Economics.

“As policymakers, we have a responsibility to ensure that capital requirements change only because the risks change,” Brazier said.

“The side of the bed we exited on the morning of deciding the scenario should not feature in that dataset. It hasn’t before. And this approach ensures it won’t in future.”

His comments are the latest to suggest a shift in tone towards the banks as the government is keen to move on from the financial crisis to a more accommodative “new settlement” with the industry.

Brazier is the third senior Bank of England official in the past two weeks to have sought to reassure banks they are holding enough capital.

Bank of England Deputy Governors Andrew Bailey and Jon Cunliffe have spoken in similar terms. They have emphasised how strides in making banks “resolvable” - meaning they can more easily be wound down without causing market mayhem - mean large increases in capital from current levels will not be needed, or are desirable.

The big banks will have to issue so-called bail-inable bonds that can be written down to replenish core capital if needed, without calling on taxpayers for cash.

Brazier said this meant capital levels under existing and planned rules were therefore “not in the wrong ballpark.”

Holding very high capital ratios all the time has its supporters among regulators, but would not make macroeconomic sense, he said.

The Bank of England is changing the stress tests from next year to tailor them to the economic cycle, so banks will have to build up extra buffers in good times so they can be used if there is a downturn.

Thomas Huertas, a former UK bank regulator who is now a consultant at EY, asked Brazier how banks could continue paying dividends under such a regime.

“The answer is make money and don’t take risks that materialise,” Brazier replied. “No, we are not turning banking into utility but a sensibly regulated industry.”

Others attending the conference asked him how the Bank of England could determine accurately where in the business cycle a test was taking place. Brazier said the new-style test was about moving capital buffers in line with risks and not making the (economic) cycle flat.

The results of the Bank of England’s stress tests of HSBC , RBS, Lloyds, Barclays, Santander UK, Standard Chartered and Nationwide Building Society are due on Dec. 1. (Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)