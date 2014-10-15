FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New UK bank rules help 22 pct rise in account switching
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 15, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

New UK bank rules help 22 pct rise in account switching

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - More than 1.2 million Britons switched bank accounts in the first year of new rules making it easier to change banks, a 22 percent increase on the previous year and marking some progress in the government’s drive to boost competition.

Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group, and the British arm of Santander attracted the most net new accounts in the first quarter of this year, according to data released by the Payments Council.

NatWest, part of Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC had the biggest net losses.

The new rules, introduced last October, ensure customers can switch accounts within seven working days, with all outgoing and incoming payments automatically transferred.

Industry sources have said the increase in switching has not been as significant as hoped, however, and the annual tally still represents only just over 2 percent of about 54 million active current accounts.

The Payments Council, which is responsible for the account switching service, said 1.2 million people switched in the year to the end of September, up from 985,600 in the previous year.

The move to make it easier to switch is part of a range of measures designed to break the dominance of Britain’s five biggest banks -- Lloyds, RBS, Barclays, HSBC and Santander UK -- which provide more than three-quarter of all UK personal current or checking accounts.

Data on individual lenders was six months in arrears. Halifax attracted a net gain of 41,558 customers between January and March, Santander UK had a net gain of 37,316 and building society Nationwide gained 11,680, the Payments Council said.

NatWest had a net loss of 18,258 customers, Barclays lost 16,467, HSBC lost 15,429 and the Lloyds Bank brand lost 15,202. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.