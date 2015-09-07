Britain's top 10 UK banks may pay 6 bln stg a year in tax -EY

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ten of Britain’s biggest banks could pay almost 6 billion pounds ($9.2 billion) a year between them in tax as a new surcharge on profits is phased in, accounting firm EY said on Monday.

British Finance Minister George Osborne said in July he planned to replace an existing levy on bank balance sheets with an 8 percent charge on profits, alongside a pledge to keep Britain a “highly attractive” location for banks.

But a study by EY, published on Monday, said because the surcharge will be introduced before the levy is phased out this would hit some banks hard.

“2016 and 2017 are going to be the most painful years for all those banks that pay bank levy, and UK retail banks will be hit hardest,” EY said.

The bank levy was introduced in 2011 in response to the financial crisis. Banks have said the levy is unfair as it becomes more punitive when profitability falls.

The government has forecast revenues from bank taxes will rise to 4.3 billion pounds in 2017/18 as the surcharge is introduced, but then fall to 3.5 billion by 2020/21 as the levy is phased out. The levy is due to be 3.7 billion pounds for current financial year.

But EY’s study said the government could receive total tax revenue of 5.95 billion pounds from 10 of the biggest banks.