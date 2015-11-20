FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK to merge 5 trade groups to boost financial services power, cut costs
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

UK to merge 5 trade groups to boost financial services power, cut costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Five British financial services trade associations, including the British Bankers’ Association (BBA) and Payments UK, are set to merge following a review of how to strengthen their lobbying efforts and cut membership costs.

Britain’s banks proposed earlier this year merging nine associations and set up a panel to review options, which on Friday proposed bringing together five bodies and creating close ties with two more.

The review group proposed initially merging the BBA, Payments UK, the Council of Mortgage Lenders and the UK Cards Association and adding the Asset Based Finance Association shortly after. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Anjuli Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.