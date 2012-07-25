FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Barclays exec Missier to get $13.6 mln payoff-Sky
July 25, 2012

Ex-Barclays exec Missier to get $13.6 mln payoff-Sky

July 25 (Reuters) - Jerry del Missier, who resigned as chief operating officer for Britain’s Barclays bank earlier this month, will receive a cash payoff of 8.75 million pounds ($13.6 million) from the bank, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Barclays was fined a record $450 million last month by U.S. and UK authorities for manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, the interest rate that underpins transactions worth trillions of dollars worldwide, between 2005 and 2009.

Sky cited “sources” for the news, giving no names. Barclays could not immediately be reached for comment.

