FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK minister questions BBC state funding amount, model
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 15, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

UK minister questions BBC state funding amount, model

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - A UK government minister on Sunday suggested the amount of money British viewers pay to finance the BBC should be reviewed, along with the state-funded broadcaster’s funding model.

Every British household with a television currently pays 145.50 pounds ($240) a year to the BBC, but that will end in 2016 and the corporation will be negotiating a new 10-year deal with the government at a time of austerity.

Sajid Javid, Britain’s minister for culture and a member of the ruling Conservative party, suggested the current amount was too high in comments likely to raise fears that funding for the world’s largest state-funded broadcaster could be cut.

“I think it’s a large amount and I think this needs to be looked at,” Javid told BBC TV.

Changes in the way people are watching television in the Internet age would also have to be taken into account, he said.

“I don’t think anything should be ruled out and nothing should be ruled in,” he said. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.