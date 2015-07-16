FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Future of BBC up for grabs as UK government kicks off review
July 16, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Future of BBC up for grabs as UK government kicks off review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s newly-elected Conservative government suggested the BBC could become smaller and cheaper on Thursday in the opening salvo of a highly-charged battle for the future of the world’s biggest public service broadcaster.

Media Secretary John Whittingdale told parliament he would carry out a review which would question whether the scale and scope of the BBC was still appropriate as part of a major study ahead of its 10-yearly Charter renewal in 2016. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

