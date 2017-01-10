Britain picks ex-BoE deputy governor David Clementi as new BBC chair

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The British government has chosen ex-Bank of England deputy governor David Clementi as its candidate to be the new chair of the BBC, culture minister Karen Bradley said on Tuesday.

Clementi, who authored a report last year which recommended a shake-up of the structure of the management of the British broadcaster, has been selected to be the first chair of the BBC Board, which replaces the BBC Trust. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)