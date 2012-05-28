FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulator Ed Richards in running for next BBC boss
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Regulator Ed Richards in running for next BBC boss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Ed Richards, the head of British broadcasting regulator Ofcom, has applied to become the next director-general of the BBC, Ofcom confirmed on Monday.

Ofcom is currently conducting an investigation of whether BSkyB is a fit and proper owner of a broadcast licence, given the 39 percent stake held by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp , and his son James’s directorship of the company.

The Murdochs have waged a public battle against the BBC , whose power they view as distorting the market because of its public funding.

Ofcom said in a statement on Monday: “Ed has already stepped aside from all discussions and communication at all levels on matters where the BBC may have an interest.”

Richards is the first to publicly throw his hat into the ring to succeed Mark Thompson, who is due to step down after the London Olympics, which end in August.

He is also the favourite, according to bookmakers. Other front runners include George Entwistle, Caroline Thomson and Helen Boarden, who are all internal candidates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.