CORRECTED-BBC to launch online U.S. subscription service
September 17, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BBC to launch online U.S. subscription service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove mention of “Doctor Who” from first paragraph )

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s BBC will launch an online subscription service in the United States next year, boosting revenues for the public broadcaster and allowing viewers to watch shows on demand.

“We’re launching a new OTT (over-the-top) video service in America offering BBC fans programmes they wouldn’t otherwise get, showcasing British actors, our programme-makers and celebrating our culture,” the BBC’s Director General Tony Hall said at the industry’s RTS Convention in Cambridge.

The BBC would not say what content would be available on the new service.

The announcement comes as the BBC faces an uncertain future under a Conservative government which has embarked on the biggest review of the broadcaster in at least a decade, questioning its purpose, funding, size, Internet activities and even entertainment output.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

