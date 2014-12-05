FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkeley to meet full-year expectations as H1 profits rise 80 pct
#Financials
December 5, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Berkeley to meet full-year expectations as H1 profits rise 80 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - London-focused housebuilder Berkeley said on Friday that its half-year pre-tax profit rose by 80 percent to 305 million pounds due to strong demand in the capital, with the firm expecting to meet full-year market expectations.

The developer, which built 3,742 homes last year, is expected to post a full-year pre-tax profit of 455 million pounds in the current financial year, up from the 380 million it reported last year, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

Echoing comments by other housebuilders in recent weeks, Berkeley said the housing market was normalising after buoyant growth last year that had seen double-figure house price rises, spurred on by a government mortgage guarantee scheme.

Reporting By Costas Pitas; Karolin Schaps

