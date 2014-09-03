FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Crossrail for the bike" to open in London by 2016
September 3, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

"Crossrail for the bike" to open in London by 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Plans for two continuous cycle routes which will cross central London from north to south and east to west were announced on Wednesday as part of a 913 million pound initiative to reduce rush-hour traffic and make roads safer in the capital.

The new urban cycleways will be almost completely separate from motor traffic and will be open in March 2016, London Mayor Boris Johnson’s office said.

The north-south route will run for more than three miles from Elephant and Castle to King’s Cross, while the 18 mile east-west route will connect Barking to Acton.

Several dangerous junctions will be provided with protected cycle routes, and more pedestrian space is to be created in areas frequented by tourists, including the Victoria Embankment and Parliament Square, the Mayor’s office said.

Cycling campaigners have long urged the Mayor to do more to make London’s congested roads safer for bike users.

In November 2013, six cyclists were killed in London within a two-week period, bringing the overall number of cyclists killed in London to 14 in that year.

Reporting by Hannah Murphy; editing by Stephen Addison

