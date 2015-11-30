FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Black Friday online spend jumps 36 pct to top 1 bln stg -Experian-IMRG
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 30, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

UK Black Friday online spend jumps 36 pct to top 1 bln stg -Experian-IMRG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britons spent 1.1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) shopping online on “Black Friday” last week, an increase of 36 percent on the previous year, according to an estimate published by retail researcher Experian-IMRG.

The sales promotion day, a concept imported from the United States, was much more of an online event this year compared to last as shoppers opted to use websites rather than visit physical stores.

Last year’s Black Friday was marred by long queues and brawls in stores. A typical mixture of strong winds and heavy rain across Britain and memories of last year’s scuffles were likely to have encouraged more Britons to shop online this year.

At British stores, Black Friday shopper numbers fell 4 percent year-on-year, according to retail researcher Footfall.

“This ... increase in (online) spend ... clearly shows that this date is likely to continue to be a permanent fixture in the online retail calendar in the UK, despite the lower-than-expected footfall in bricks and mortar stores,” said James Miller, senior retail consultant at Experian Marketing Services.

This year retailers, such as electrical goods and mobile phone chain Dixons Carphone and household goods retailer Argos, stretched Black Friday discounts over several days to smooth demand.

$1 = 0.6663 pounds Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.