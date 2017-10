LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Entertainment retailer Blockbuster UK has gone into administration, appointing Deloitte to seek a buyer for all or parts of the business just days after rival HMV hit the rocks.

Deloitte, which took control of HMV on Tuesday, said on Wednesday Blockbuster’s 528 stores would continue to trade as normal in the meantime. The firm employs 4,190 staff.