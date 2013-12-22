FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Bailey: Watching UK housing market, not out of control - paper
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
December 22, 2013 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

BoE's Bailey: Watching UK housing market, not out of control - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is watching Britain’s fast-rising housing market closely and has the tools to take the heat out of it if needed, the central bank’s Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

”We are very focused on the housing market,“ Bailey told the Sunday Telegraph. ”We have to be very careful about the balance of growth. It is very much dominated by the housing market and the consumption that is attached to that.

“We don’t think that at this stage the situation is out of control. We have laid out the tools that we can use. The thing I stress is that we will use those tools.”

Britain’s banks have substantially strengthened their capital positions during 2013, he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.