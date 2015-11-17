FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Bailey warns banks about lobbying via the press
November 17, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

BoE's Bailey warns banks about lobbying via the press

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Banks should not use the press to lobby against new rules aimed at protecting retail depositors in a crisis, Britain’s top banking regulator said on Tuesday.

Andrew Bailey, a deputy governor of the Bank of England, told parliament it was “frankly unfortunate” that banks like Barclays had complained in the press about the new ‘ring-fencing’ rules.

Major UK lenders will have to wrap their retail arms with extra capital from 2019 and insulate them from more risky investment banking activities, but banks have complained about the extra cost and upheaval of this change.

“If you seek to do it via the press, that does not go down well,” Bailey told parliament’s Treasury Select Committee.

Ring-fencing will also “put on the table” the issue of whether free current account banking can continue, Bailey added. (Reporting by Huw Jones and David Milliken)

