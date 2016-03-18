FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Bailey says would avoid directly regulating bankers' pay
March 18, 2016 / 4:28 PM / 2 years ago

BoE's Bailey says would avoid directly regulating bankers' pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - A top UK bank regulator said on Friday he does not want to directly regulate bankers’ level of pay, adding that supervision focused on capital requirements should keep that remuneration in check.

“I’ve got no interest in regulating level of pay,” Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England’s deputy governor for prudential regulation, said at a conference in New York, adding that pay would be at risk “if banks fail to conform” with capital requirements.

Bailey, who also heads up the UK Prudential Regulation Authority, told regulators and academics here that governance and management problems were almost always at the core of past bank failures.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

