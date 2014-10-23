FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England sets outs blueprint for dealing with failed banks
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
October 23, 2014 / 9:38 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of England sets outs blueprint for dealing with failed banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Managers of a failed bank would be replaced immediately and creditors told they will suffer losses, the Bank of England said on Thursday in its blueprint for avoiding taxpayer bailouts in future financial crises.

The Bank set out for the first time the steps it would take over an initial 48-hour period to deal with a collapsing bank.

The lender’s management would be fired on the spot and the bank’s liabilities used to pay off losses and recapitalise in a bid to restore confidence and avoid a run.

The new regime comes into effect in January 2015. If it had been in place in 2008 when Royal Bank of Scotland failed, taxpayers would have not had to funnel 45 billion pounds ($72 billion) into the bank.

“This is a significant milestone in our resolution regime,” said Andrew Gracie, executive director of resolution at the BoE. (1 US dollar = 0.6250 British pound) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.