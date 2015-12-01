FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No new wave of bank capital regulation on the way - BoE's Carney
December 1, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

No new wave of bank capital regulation on the way - BoE's Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that there is no new wave of capital regulation for banks in the pipeline, after the BoE set out plans to require them to hold extra capital.

“There is no new wave of capital regulation coming, there is no Basel IV,” said Carney, referencing the Basel III bank capital reforms rushed through after the 2007-09 financial crisis.

“Our objective has never been to raise capital without limit or to raise it by stealth,” Carney added, speaking at a news conference.

Earlier the BoE said it would require banks to hold as much as 10 billion pounds ($15.1 billion) extra capital as the credit cycle moves into a more normal phase, but stopped short of immediate action. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

