FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK banks expect funding costs to fall -Bank of England
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
June 24, 2013 / 9:02 AM / in 4 years

UK banks expect funding costs to fall -Bank of England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British banks and building societies expect funding costs to fall further over the coming three months, and for customer deposits to continue to replace wholesale market funding, a Bank of England survey showed on Monday.

Lenders also said they expected to increase capital levels significantly over the next three months, though their demand for capital was weakening due to an improved economic outlook, shrinking balance sheets and less appetite for risk.

Last week the BoE’s bank regulation arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority, told British banks to raise a further 13 billion pounds ($20 billion) of capital as it seeks to curb risk in the financial sector.

The results are from a survey of banks and building societies carried out by the BoE between May 10 and May 31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.