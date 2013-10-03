FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK banks plan no more cuts to rates for savers - BoE
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
October 3, 2013 / 10:29 AM / 4 years ago

UK banks plan no more cuts to rates for savers - BoE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - For the first time in almost a year British banks do not expect to cut the rates they pay to savers over the next three months, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

Banks said the difference between the interest rates paid on retail deposits and ‘reference’ interest rates had narrowed sharply between late 2012 and the three months to August, but was now expected to hold steady over the coming three months.

Overall funding costs for British banks have fallen sharply since last year, helped by reduced tensions in the euro zone and the BoE’s Funding for Lending Scheme, which offers banks cheap finance if banks maintain or increase lending levels.

This has reduced banks’ need to attract savings from retail customers, meaning they now offer lower interest rates than before. The BoE’s official interest rate has been at a record-low 0.5 percent for more than four years.

Lenders said they planned to raise a significant amount of capital in the remainder of 2013, partly in response to pressures from regulators such as the BoE, which wants banks to build bigger buffers against future losses.

The quarterly BoE survey was conducted between Aug. 13 and Sept. 4.

* To read the BoE’s full Q3 2013 Bank Liabilities Survey, click here:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.