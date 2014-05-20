FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England will say if Help to Buy brings problems - Bean
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
May 20, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of England will say if Help to Buy brings problems - Bean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will say as soon as it believes that the government’s Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme is creating problems for financial stability, deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Tuesday.

“People should keep it in perspective,” Bean said of Help to Buy, which he said accounted for a relatively small share of mortgages and was aimed at boosting access to housing.

Help to Buy could in principle continue even if the BoE took other steps to reduce financial stability risks from rapidly rising house prices, he added.

“The fundamental problem is not enough houses for the number of households,” he added.

He said he was “not personally a huge enthusiast for transcripts in general”, in relation to question about a review of whether the bank should make transcripts of discussions at Monetary Policy Committee meetings. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.