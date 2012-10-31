FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Bean: more small banks would make UK financial system safer
#Bank of England
October 31, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

BoE's Bean: more small banks would make UK financial system safer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HULL, England, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bank of England deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Wednesday that Britain’s financial system would be safer if it had a greater number of small banks.

“We do have a financial system with a relatively small number of fairly large banks...and arguably, the system would be safer if it had a larger number of smaller banks... Certainly more competition I think would be helpful,” Bean said after giving a speech at the University of Hull.

He also said official figures showing that Britain shot out of recession between July and September with quarterly growth of 1 percent were “good news”.

But he added: “As a policymaker, you really do learn not to put too much weight on any one number.”

