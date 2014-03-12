FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BoE's Bean says no urgency for raising UK interest rates - paper
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
March 12, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-BoE's Bean says no urgency for raising UK interest rates - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is not urgently considering raising interest rates which will probably increase only gradually when the time comes, deputy governor Charlie Bean was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“Inevitably there’s a lot of focus on what date the Bank Rate will go up. That depends on how the economy unfolds,” Bean said in an interview with the Evening Gazette newspaper in Middlesborough, northeast England.

“But one thing we want to stress is, we don’t think there should be any urgency in raising it.”

Bean said when the time comes to increase borrowing costs, rate rises are likely to be gradual and to a level that is “materially lower than before the crisis”.

Bean’s comments to the newspaper echoed a speech he made on Monday and comments by other BoE policymakers in recent weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.