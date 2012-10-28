FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Bean sees reason for some optimism on UK growth
October 28, 2012 / 11:47 AM / in 5 years

BoE's Bean sees reason for some optimism on UK growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bank of England deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Sunday that there was “reason for some optimism” going forward, but warned against getting overexcited about the latest GDP figures showing Britain pulled out of recession in the third quarter.

“We should avoid getting overexcited,” Bean told Sky News television, adding that growth could be weak in the fourth quarter.

“We do think there’s reason for some optimism going forward, some of the headwinds that we’ve been struggling against in the past couple of years will be abating somewhat,” he said.

”Most particularly we’ve seen a big squeeze on households’ real spending power ... going forward, that squeeze shouldn’t be so intense.

“There’s been some progress in dealing with the euro zone problems, still a long way to go there but again slightly better picture, and also some signs that maybe conditions are improving in the banking system.”

