FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stronger sterling would delay Bank of England rate rise - BoE's Bean
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
March 10, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Stronger sterling would delay Bank of England rate rise - BoE's Bean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DARLINGTON, England, March 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will delay raising interest rates from their record low 0.5 percent if sterling strengthens further, deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Monday.

Bean said in a question and answer session after a speech that sterling’s current level was fine, but that a further appreciation might cause the BoE to undershoot its 2 percent inflation target over the medium term.

“If sterling appreciated, it would potentially reduce inflation because import prices would be weaker ... so we would be more likely to undershoot the inflation target in the medium term, and that would mean we would need to keep policy looser for longer than would otherwise be the case,” he said.

In his speech, Bean had said further sterling strength would make it harder for Britain to reduce its trade deficit and develop a solid economic recovery.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.