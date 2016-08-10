FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bank of England to catch up on missed gilt purchases in 3-6 months' time
August 10, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Bank of England to catch up on missed gilt purchases in 3-6 months' time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would make up the 52 million pound ($67.8 million) shortfall in targeted government bond purchases created by Tuesday's uncovered auction during the second half of its six-month purchase programme.

Details of these purchases will be announced on Nov. 3, the central bank added.

The BoE aims to buy 60 billion pounds of British government debt over the next six months to boost the economy, but its first attempt to buy bonds with a maturity of more than 15 years failed to attract enough sellers on Tuesday to hit its 1.17 billion pound target.

Gilt futures gained modestly after the announcement to hit a session high. ($1 = 0.7670 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

