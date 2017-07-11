LONDON, July 11 Britain raised its issuance
target for index-linked bonds sold via syndication in the
current financial year, after receiving record demand at the
sale of a 40-year linker earlier on Tuesday.
Britain sold 2.5 billion pounds of the 0.125 percent
index-linked gilt due in 2056 via a syndicate of
banks, after attracting orders worth 14.9 billion pounds in
nominal terms, the UK Debt Management Office said.
Investors paid approximately 4.5 billion pounds for the
inflation-linked gilts with a face value of 2.5 billion pounds.
"In nominal terms the order book was the second largest at
the 30 index-linked syndications we have held since 2009, and in
cash terms it represented the largest," said DMO chief executive
Robert Stheeman.
Given the strength of demand, the DMO raised the amount of
index-linked bonds it intends to sell via syndication in 2017/18
to 12.5 billion pounds from 12.0 billion pounds previously.
Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Nomura acted as joint
leads on Tuesday's transaction.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)