BoE's Broadbent expects recovery in UK construction

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The British construction sector, which has been the main drag on the economy this year, should improve soon, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Monday.

Broadbent listed stabilising public-sector investment, the fact that no boom preceded the slump in construction in Britain, and the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) -- which provides cheap funding to banks if they keep lending -- among the reasons for his prediction.

“The prospects for the construction sector look less unfavourable than they have been for a while,” Broadbent said, according to the text of a speech he was due to deliver at the Lancaster University Management School.

The British construction sector -- which accounts for less than 7 percent of GDP -- was a victim of a global credit crunch, not a local boom beforehand, he said.

“The contraction in capital spending by the public sector is soon to come to an end... Thanks in part to the FLS, banks’ funding conditions have fallen significantly this year. This holds out the prospect of some easing in domestic credit supply,” Broadbent said, adding that a greater availability of mortgages would push up residential investment.

Broadbent also defended inflation as the right target for the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, noting that the MPC would continue to set policy in order to meet it.