Bank of England's Broadbent: no urgency to raise rates

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday he sees no urgent need to raise interest rates as inflation pressures have yet to build in Britain’s economy.

The Bank of England’s rate setters this week voted 8-1 to keep interest rates at record lows, the central bank said on Thursday.

“As I saw it, I didn’t think there was any urgency to raise interest rates right now,” Broadbent said in an interview with BBC radio. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kim Coghill)