Bank of England's Broadbent struck by lack of UK credit growth
November 24, 2015 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of England's Broadbent struck by lack of UK credit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s economy is not going through a credit boom and the fall in manufacturing employment in the country is a result of global trends, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

“What is extremely striking is the lack of credit growth. This is the most credit-free recovery we’ve ever had,” Broadbent told the Daily Mail.

“I do not think rebalancing means manufacturing, specifically - it may mean tradables and there is no developed country in the world that hasn’t seen a dramatic falling in manufacturing employment in the last 30 years,” he said. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)

