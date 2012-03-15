BoE's Broadbent says world economy still faces big risks

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The world economy still faces big risks, and recent positive sentiment due to developments in the United States and the euro zone need to be kept in perspective, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Thursday.

Asked about a sharp rise in British government bond yields in recent days, Broadbent said that it was down to an increase in optimism about the global economy, but urged caution.

“While it’s clearly encouraging that we’ve had this positive news from the U.S., and it’s clearly encouraging too what the (European Central Bank‘s) LTRO has done, there are still big concerns,” he said after giving a speech.

Greece’s debt situation, even after the private sector debt swap, was still a potential problem, he said.

In his speech, Broadbent said that the BoE was still a long way from raising interest rates, and in response to a question said that the he did not yet see any second-round effects from the big rise in oil prices in recent weeks.

He added that the appropriate policy reaction to higher oil prices depended on whether the rise was driven by higher demand or - as present - by concerns about supply.