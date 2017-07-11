LONDON, July 11 A reduction in trade between
Britain and the European Union would harm both economies and
causes prices to rise, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben
Broadbent said on Tuesday, without addressing the outlook for
interest rates.
In a speech that focused on the benefits of globalisation,
Broadbent warned that less trade with the EU would damage
Britain's comparative advantage in exports of financial and
business services.
At the same time, Britain would end up having to produce
more of the things it currently imports from the EU and is less
good at creating.
Broadbent's comments come after businesses last week pressed
Prime Minister Theresa May and her government to negotiate a
smooth Brexit when Britain leaves the EU in just under two
years' time, saying an abrupt departure would deter trade and
investment.
"All else equal, the first shift - i.e. away from services
exports - would tend to lower UK income, the second to raise
certain costs - that is, of food and machinery," Broadbent said
in a speech in Aberdeen to the Scottish Council for Development
and Industry.
"Trade really is mutually beneficial and less of it costs us
all," Broadbent said.
Broadbent remains one of two members of the eight-strong
Monetary Policy Committee yet to divulge his views on interest
rates, along with newcomer Silvana Tenreyro.
