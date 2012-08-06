FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE says gilt buyback delayed, results after 1420 GMT
#Bank of England
August 6, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

BoE says gilt buyback delayed, results after 1420 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday that the conduct of its regular gilt buy-back operation had been disrupted by an operational or technical problem, and that the result would now be released after 1420 GMT.

The problem had been resolved, and banks would be able to submit offers to sell British government bonds to the central bank until 1415 GMT, a BoE spokesman said.

The BoE is scheduled to buy up to 1 billion pounds of gilts with a maturity of 3-7 years on Monday, as part of its 50 billion pound programme of quantitative easing purchases spread over 4 months.

