Bank of England attracts 3 times offers needed at long-dated gilt buy-back

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it received offers of three times as many government bonds as it wanted to buy at its weekly reverse auction for British government bonds with a maturity of more than 15 years.

The BoE says investors offered it 3.759 billion pounds ($4.96 billion) of debt compared with the 1.17 billion it was seeking. This gave an offer to cover ratio of 3.21, down from 4.14 the previous week. ($1 = 0.7572 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)