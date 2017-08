LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Investors offered the Bank of England 3.392 billion pounds ($4.23 billion) of short-dated gilts at a weekly buy back of 1 billion pounds' worth of gilts maturing in 3-7 years, the central bank said on Monday.

The BoE concentrated its purchases on the 1.5 percent 2021 gilt, which received offers totalling 2.140 billion pounds, buying 640.9 million pounds of the issue. ($1 = 0.8015 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)