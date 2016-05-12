FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron says Bank of England right to warn on Brexit risks
May 12, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

UK's Cameron says Bank of England right to warn on Brexit risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is right to warn that a departure from the European Union would prompt lower economic growth and higher unemployment in Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

Cameron’s comments on Twitter followed the latest warning from the BoE about economic risks if Britain votes to leave the EU in next month’s referendum. Its quarterly economic forecast showed sterling could fall sharply and unemployment would probably rise. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
