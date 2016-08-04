FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England will take "whatever action is necessary" - Carney
August 4, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Bank of England will take "whatever action is necessary" - Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will take "whatever action is necessary" to achieve monetary and financial stability, Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday, adding that lower interest rates would be felt immediately in the economy.

"The Bank continues to stand ready to take whatever action is needed to achieve its objectives for monetary and financial stability as the UK adjusts to new realities, and moves forward to seize new opportunities, outside the EU," Carney said, speaking after the BoE cut rates to new record low 0.25 percent.

"The MPC is determined that the stimulus the economy needs does not get diluted as it passes through the financial system." (Reporting by UK bureau, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Hugh Lawson)

