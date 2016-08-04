FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BoE's Carney: UK's adjustment to Brexit vote may prove difficult
August 4, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BoE's Carney: UK's adjustment to Brexit vote may prove difficult

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union marked a "regime change" for the economy and that adjusting to this new reality would prove difficult.

Monetary policy alone cannot immediately or fully offset the shock of the Brexit vote, Carney said, speaking after the BoE cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.25 percent and restarted its bond-buying programme. (Reporting by UK bureau, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Hugh Lawson)

