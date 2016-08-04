FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Carney: low rates raise legitimate questions about bank profitability - Sky News
August 4, 2016

BoE's Carney: low rates raise legitimate questions about bank profitability - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said there were legitimate questions about ultra-low interest rates squeezing banks' profitability, but added that the central bank was keeping a close eye on British banks.

"We are their supervisor. We do know the business models of each of these institutions, we do know the results of each of these institutions," Carney told Sky News.

"If we don't know something we can ask them for the information. I can assure you, we have a very good read on the profitability of the retail banking sector."

The Bank of England took a rare step on Thursday to ease its broad measure of capital adequacy for banks to help avoid crimping the flow of credit to an economy hit by the referendum vote in June to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William James)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
