BoE's Carney says healthier banks helping UK recovery
#Bank of England
October 24, 2013 / 5:43 PM / 4 years ago

BoE's Carney says healthier banks helping UK recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that a healthier banking system was aiding Britain’s economic recovery.

“One of the reasons to think there could be some serious sustainability, some traction, in the recovery is that the core of the financial system here has got a lot better,” he said in a question and answer session after giving a speech in London.

“I won’t say it’s fully healed, but it’s got a lot better and the rebuilding of capital is a big element of that,” he added. (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by David Milliken, additional reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Barry Moody)

