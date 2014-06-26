FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Carney says lending controls "less likely" to affect monetary policy
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
June 26, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

BoE's Carney says lending controls "less likely" to affect monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday the Bank’s new measures to control mortgage lending are “less likely” to have implications for monetary policy.

“They’re less likely to have implications for the path of monetary policy which currently anticipates limited and gradual rate rises over the forecast horizon,” he said, speaking a press conference of the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee.

Carney also said the measures should not constrain housing market activity now, but they would “bite” if momentum sustains in the housing market.

* For more on the BoE’s measures to control lending in the housing market, see:

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.