BoE's Carney says reached "limit of our tolerance" for housing market
June 26, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

BoE's Carney says reached "limit of our tolerance" for housing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday the Bank had reached the limit of its tolerance on the housing market, after announcing new measures to control mortgage lending.

“This is the limit of our tolerance and that’s why there is a cap in place. We will evaluate. If we need to recalibrate, we will,” he said, speaking at a news conference to present a report from the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee.

* For more on the BoE’s measures to control lending in the housing market, see: (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

