BoE's Carney says UK recovery broadening, still slow

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s economic recovery is broadening but it remains a long way below its pre-crisis peak, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

“A renewed recovery is now underway in the United Kingdom and it appears to be broadening,” Carney told reporters before noting how slow the recovery has been.

“The level of GDP is not expected to regain its pre-crisis peak until a year from now. This remains the slowest recovery in output on record.”

The Bank of England said it expected growth will reach an annual rate of 2.6 percent in two years’ time, compared a forecast of 2.2 percent three months ago.

A string of better-than-expected economic indicators in recent weeks have raised hopes that Britain’s economy is kicking into a higher hear after two years of stagnation.

Carney was speaking at a news conference after the BoE announced its plan for providing forward guidance on how long interest rates are likely to remain low.