UPDATE 1-Bank of England's Carney opens door to second term as governor

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that he would not rule out serving longer than his five-year term at the central bank, after previously appearing keen to spend only a limited time away from his native Canada.

British finance minister George Osborne reduced the normal eight-year term for the role to five years in order to attract Carney, who headed Canada’s central bank until he moved to London in 2013.

Asked by a British parliamentary committee before he took office in July 2013 why he only wanted to serve five years at the BoE, Carney said he had already spent five years running the Bank of Canada, as well as holding a global regulatory role.

“There are limits to these highly rewarding but ultimately punishing jobs. Second, the five-year term has advantages given the ages of my children and the disruption that is involved in moving schools and countries,” he told the committee then.

But asked in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday about the possibility of spending more than five years at the BoE, Carney appeared less certain.

“I‘m not even half way into my five years so it’s far too early to answer that,” he said.

Some observers have previously speculated that Carney might return to Canada in order to seek political office.

In Thursday's interview, Carney congratulated newly elected Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said he had friends in his cabinet.