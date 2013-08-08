FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Carney says banks must continue to strengthen balance sheets
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
August 8, 2013 / 7:32 AM / in 4 years

BoE's Carney says banks must continue to strengthen balance sheets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England needs to ensure that Britain’s banks change their culture and further strengthen their financial safety nets, new governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

“Governor (Mervyn) King and his colleagues made tremendous progress on improving the balance sheets of the banks. We need to finish the job,” Carney said in a BBC radio interview.

“The cultural issue is fundamentally important. There has to be a change in the culture of these institutions,” he added.

On Wednesday the Bank of England broke with tradition by announcing that it planned to keep interest rates at a record low until unemployment falls to 7 percent or below, which it said could take three years.

Carney said on Thursday that it was important Britain did not make the same mistakes as Japan did 20 years ago, when it withdrew economic stimulus too early.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.