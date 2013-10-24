FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's Carney sets out expanded liquidity facilities for banks
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
October 24, 2013 / 5:14 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of England's Carney sets out expanded liquidity facilities for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced on Thursday that the British central bank would expand the liquidity facilities it offers to banks and consider allowing non-banks access.

“Five simple words describe our approach: we are open for business,” Carney said in a speech to a business audience in London.

The BoE said it would offer banks money and collateral for longer terms, accept a wider range of assets, including loans, and reduce the cost of its facilities.

Carney said he expected demand for the BoE facilities - which are currently relatively little used - to increase over the years when the BoE ended its Funding for Lending Scheme and reversed its quantitative easing asset purchases.

*(Reporting by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.