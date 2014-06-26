FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Carney says lower loan-to-income ratio would hurt housing market
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
June 26, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

BoE's Carney says lower loan-to-income ratio would hurt housing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday a more stringent cap on the size of mortgages borrowers take out relative to their income could have hurt the housing market.

The BoE’s Financial Policy Committee said that from October, it would only allow 15 percent of new mortgages to be at multiples higher than 4.5 times a borrower’s income.

Asked what would happen if the BoE capped mortgage loan values at three times income - as suggested by business minister Vince Cable - Carney said this would restrict more than half the mortgages that are being underwritten today.

“And that would not just slow the housing market, it would reverse the housing market and have implications for the recovery and it would do too much, in our judgement,” he told Channel 5 News. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.