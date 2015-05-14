BoE's Carney says "possible" rates will be higher in a year

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday it was possible that British interest rates will be higher in a year’s time, although it depended on how the economy progresses.

Asked in a BBC radio interview if record low interest rates were likely to be higher by this time next year, Carney said: “It’s possible, but it depends on the evolution of the economy.”

“What we’re not going to do is put up interest rates too soon or too fast and slow the economy.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce)